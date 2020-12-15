US Covid-19 deaths top 300,000: Johns Hopkins University

New York, Dec 15 : The US has reached the grim milestone of 300,000 coronavirus deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national case count topping 16.3 million, the death toll across the US rose to 300,267 as of Monday afternoon, according to the CSSE data, Xinhua news agency reported.

New York state reported 35,643 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. Texas recorded the second most deaths, standing at 24,414. The states of California, Florida and New Jersey all confirmed more than 17,000 deaths, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 10,000 fatalities also include Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan and Georgia.

The US remains the nation hit the worst by the pandemic, with the world’s highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of global deaths.

US Covid-19 deaths hit 100,000 on May 27, and topped 200,000 on September 22. It took nearly four months for the national death toll to climb from 100,000 to 200,000 and less than three months to jump from 200,000 to 300,000.

The US has seen daily cases, deaths, and hospitalizations soar to record highs after entering December.

On December 11, the country added 3,300 deaths, the highest single-day rise in death toll since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, US daily cases surged to 231,775 on December 11, setting a new record, the CSSE chart showed.

In addition, current hospitalizations in the US hit an all-time high of 109,331 on Sunday, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

