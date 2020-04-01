menu
US death toll eclipses China’s as reinforcements head to NYC

Posted by Qayam Updated: April 01, 2020, 10:51 am IST
Washington: The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths was 4,076 — more than twice the 2,010 recorded late Saturday, Johns Hopkins data showed.

Source: AFP

