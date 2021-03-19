US Defence Secy meets NSA Ajit Doval

By Mansoor|   Published: 19th March 2021 9:53 pm IST
Photo: US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin (Source: Twitter/Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III)

New Delhi: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin III met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday.

Secretary Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration. 

In a tweet after his arrival, Secretary Austin said he was thrilled to be in India and the two countries will work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. 

“Thrilled to be here in India. The breadth of cooperation between our two nations reflects the significance of our major defense partnership, as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

