US delegation visits SGEF Office, praises India’s efforts to combat COVID

Hyderabad: A US delegation led by South Carolina Representative JA Moore visited Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation (SGEF) office in Hyderabad and Palvancha on Friday. SC Representative praised India’s efforts to combat COVID-19 under the Modi government.

Moore said it is heartening to see India’s giant strides in developing the COVID-19 vaccine. “India is home to many vaccines that are being developed indigenously or manufactured in collaboration, and the credit for this victory over pandemic goes to Narendra Modi and his government,” he added.

Moore spoke about the society’s education, healthcare, sustainability, and social service initiatives and appreciated the Foundation’s climate change programmes, TREE FOR LIFE and NO TO PLASTIC.

Introducing JA Moore, the representatives of society told that, as a staunch supporter and personal family friend of Vice President Kamala Harris, he endorsed her 2020 candidacy along with US President Joe Biden.

JA Moore said, “That’s why I joined Shyamala Gopalan’s advisory board.” The Foundation was created to honour Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian-American mother who influenced her daughter Kamala Harris’ life.

The team praised N Suresh Reddy for taking on the mission and for the Foundation’s influential work, especially Sri World School, which aspires to revolutionise the education sector by providing never-before-seen educational and infrastructure standards as one of the world’s most distinctive educational Projects.

“I will share my findings with Vice President’s office soon after reaching the US,” JA Moore said.

Later in interaction with the SGEF team, Moore promised that his crew and he would support the society’s excellent mission.

He’s working with the foundation to create a World Summit on Education Series to share educational solutions, programmes, and innovation. Representatives, senators, and other U.S. leaders will attend the formal ground-breaking in November 2022.

The US delegation expressed their happiness over their visit to India, saying, “A nation with a kaleidoscopic variety and rich cultural heritage, we will cherish these memories forever and we will make sure this tour is a new beginning and leap towards a genuine educational collaboration between India and the US.”

Moore said that in New Delhi, the delegation visited met educational and entrepreneurial leaders and in Mumbai also, the delegation attended seminars and met with millennial leaders.

The US delegation paid grand tributes to Dr Shyamala Gopalan. Many eminent people from both states participated in the program. Team US felicitated the great astrologer Guruji M.N Ramana Rao and expressed their happiness over meeting him.