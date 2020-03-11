US dollar climbs amid hopes for stimulus measures

A+ A-

New York: The US dollar strengthened on Tuesday, as market participants speculated possible stimulus efforts from global monetary policymakers to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 1.61 percent at 96.4402 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to $1.1292 from $1.1458 in the previous session, and the British pound fell to $1.2912 from $1.3110 in the previous session. The Australian dollar fell to $0.6486 from $0.6595, Xinhua reported.

The US dollar bought 105.13 Japanese yen, higher than 102.15 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was up to 0.9387 Swiss franc from 0.9239 Swiss franc, and it was up to 1.3738 Canadian dollars from 1.3629 Canadian dollars.