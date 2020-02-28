US ‘echoes’ PM Modi’s call for normalcy in Delhi: Alice Wells

A+ A-

Washington: Urging all parties involved in violent clashes in Delhi to maintain peace, the United States has said it “echoes” Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for calm and normalcy.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and injured in New Delhi. We echo PM @NarendraModi’s call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence and respect the right of peaceful assembly. AGW,” State SCA said in a tweet attributed to Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (PDAS) Alice Wells.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died, while around 200 people were injured in the violence which erupted on February 23.

Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and said that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest.

“Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy,” the Prime Minister had tweeted.

“Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest,” he had said.

US President Donald Trump, who was in India when clashes broke out, had said he did not discuss the issue with Prime Minister Modi as it is up to India to deal with the violence.

“As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I did not discuss (with Prime Minister Modi). That is up to India,” Trump had said.

The US President also appreciated the Prime Minister’s efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

“I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom,” Trump had said.