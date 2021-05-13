US: Eid-al-Fitr celebrated on May 13

Naperville: The Muslim community in Naperville, Illinois, a western suburb of Chicago, in the United States celebrated Eid at the successful conclusion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

A young Hafiz, graduate of the local masjid hafiz program, Hafiz Mubasher Sayeed lead the Eid prayers and the khutba sermon was delivered by Dr. Tajammul Hussain.

Dr. Hussain reminded the faithful of the infinite power of the creator and helplessness of humanity at large at an ongoing worldwide pandemic and give multiple reasons to come closer to Allah (SWT) and together to faces this challenge of our time. He gives multiple examples from the life of Prophet Mohammed, Sallallahu Alayhi wa Sallam, and the importance of brotherhood, compassion, and mercy towards each other.



The program concluded with family meetings and children enjoying the festivities.