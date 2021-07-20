US: Eid-ul-Adha celebrated in Naperville

Naperville: The celebration of Eid al-Adha, the historical tradition of Prophet Abraham’s commitment to Allah (SWT) was celebrated at various area masjid’s in the Chicagoland area. In Naperville’s, 75th Street Masjid, a large group of faithful lead by Shaykh Omar Hedroug offered early morning prayers. ‘A goodness of heart, the purity of intention and a true commitment to the faith is the tradition of Abraham that we celebrate’, said Shaykh in his sermon.
He reminded the faithful that our sacrifices do not reach Allah, it’s the value of our intention that brings us closer to our creator for a better life.
A large number of Muslim families with children joined by senior elders enjoyed the festivities and snacks organized by masjid volunteers lead by Syed Wajahat, Maksood Quadri, and other community leaders.