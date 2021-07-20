US: Eid-ul-Adha celebrated in Naperville

Naperville: The celebration of Eid al-Adha, the historical tradition of Prophet Abraham’s commitment to Allah (SWT) was celebrated at various area masjid’s in the Chicagoland area. In Naperville’s, 75th Street Masjid, a large group of faithful lead by Shaykh Omar Hedroug offered early morning prayers. ‘A goodness of heart, the purity of intention and a true commitment to the faith is the tradition of Abraham that we celebrate’, said Shaykh in his sermon.

Eid-ul-Adha in Naperville

He reminded the faithful that our sacrifices do not reach Allah, it’s the value of our intention that brings us closer to our creator for a better life.

A large number of Muslim families with children joined by senior elders enjoyed the festivities and snacks organized by masjid volunteers lead by Syed Wajahat, Maksood Quadri, and other community leaders.