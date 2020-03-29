US encourages these persons to contact embassy for visa appointment

Washington: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus that claimed lives of thousands of people worldwide, USA is encouraging professionals seeking work in the country on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment.

We encourage medical professionals seeking work in the U.S. on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on #COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment. Please see more information here: https://t.co/oD9De7EIoW pic.twitter.com/thqAt73gCx — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) March 27, 2020

It may be mentioned that the deaths in the US due to the virus surged past 2,000 on Saturday, doubling in just three days.

The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 120,000.

New York has reported more than 52,000 cases, and 517 of the US deaths were in New York City.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

Globally, over 31,412 people have died due to the virus.

With 10,023 deaths, Italy alone accounts for almost a third of the world death toll.

The next countries with the highest official deaths are Spain (6,528), mainland China (3,295), Iran (2,640) and France (2,314).

Source: With inputs from AFP

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.