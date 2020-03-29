US encourages these persons to contact embassy for visa appointment

Washington: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus that claimed lives of thousands of people worldwide, USA is encouraging professionals seeking work in the country on a work or exchange visitor visa (H or J), particularly those working on COVID19 issues, to contact the nearest U.S. Embassy/ Consulate for a visa appointment.
It may be mentioned that the deaths in the US due to the virus surged past 2,000 on Saturday, doubling in just three days.
The number of confirmed cases in the country has crossed 120,000.
New York has reported more than 52,000 cases, and 517 of the US deaths were in New York City.
Coronavirus cases worldwide
Globally, over 31,412 people have died due to the virus.
With 10,023 deaths, Italy alone accounts for almost a third of the world death toll.
The next countries with the highest official deaths are Spain (6,528), mainland China (3,295), Iran (2,640) and France (2,314).
