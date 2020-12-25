US: Explosion damages buildings in Tennessee, no casualties reported

Tennessee: An explosion occurred in downtown Nashville in the US state of Tennessee on Friday which damaged several buildings, but no casualties were reported, local authorities have said.

“An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD and federal partners,” Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted.

Other federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation have joined the investigation of the incident.

“MNPD, FBI and ATF investigating the 6:30 am (US time) explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as the investigation continues,” the police department said in another tweet.

The traffic in the downtown area has been restricted and canine teams of Metro Nashville Police department are doing protective sweeps in the downtown area.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said that US President Donald Trump had been informed about the explosion.

“President [Trump] has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured,” Deere tweeted.

Scores of social media users were publishing photos showing black smoke coming from the area.

An eyewitness named Buck McCoy told CNN the explosion took place right in front of his home, causing his windows to be blown in.

“Everything on the street was on fire,” he said. “There were three cars that were fully engulfed.”

