US FAA orders review of some Boeing 737 jets

Washington: The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an emergency order for an inspection of critical engine parts of some Boeing 737 aeroplane models following reports of single-engine shutdowns during flights.

Under the order, about 2,000 Boeing 737 twin-engine aeroplanes would be inspected across the US, Xinhua news agency reported citing the FAA as saying on Friday.

The order, or the emergency airworthiness directive, applies to models 737-300, -400, -500, -600, -700, -700C, -800, -900, and 900ER series airplanes.

These versions are called 737 Classics and 737 NGS.

The globally grounded Boeing 737 Max fleet is not included in the ordered inspection.

The FAA directed relevant passenger jet owners and operators to inspect the aeroplanes parked for at least seven days or flying fewer than 11 times following resumption of operation, as the regulator had received four reports that individual engine valves were stuck open.

Passenger planes usually have at least two engines.

Corrosion of these valves on both engines could result in a total power loss without the ability to restart.

This condition, if not addressed, could lead to compressor stalls and dual-engine power loss without the ability to restart, forcing pilots to make off-airport landings the FAA said in the order.

In response, Boeing said it is providing inspection and replacement information to aeroplane owners.

“With aeroplanes being stored or used infrequently due to lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the valve can be more susceptible to corrosion.”