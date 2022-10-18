US forces steal 92 tankers of oil, wheat from Syria to Iraq

The oil tankers and wheat trucks were sent to Iraq on Monday through illegal border crossings set up by the US-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

US forces steal 92 tankers of oil, wheat from Syria to Iraq
Damascus: The US forces smuggled 92 tankers and trucks of stolen Syrian oil and wheat from northeastern Syria to US bases in neighbouring Iraq, local state media reported.

The oil tankers and wheat trucks were sent to Iraq on Monday through illegal border crossings set up by the US-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

After entering Syria in 2014, the US forces, under the pretext of fighting terrorist groups, have established military bases in oil-rich areas in northeastern and eastern Syria, and started the systematic stealing of Syrian oil.

The Syrian Oil Ministry said in August that the US forces were stealing 80 per cent of Syria’s oil production, causing direct and indirect losses of about $107.1 billion to Syria’s oil and gas sectors.

