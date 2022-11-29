US: Hindutva group claims to have converted 5 Muslims, Christians to Hinduism

Global Hindu Heritage Foundation (GHHF), a notorious US-based Hindu supremacist group, claimed the conversion of five Christians and Muslims in Assam last week.

The GHHF is also organizing a fundraiser in Frisco, Texas, to raise money for demolishing churches in India.

The GHHF is a radical Hindu group that raises money in the US to fund its project of conversion into Hinduism (also known as Ghar Wapsi). Indian Muslims and Christians are primarily targeted by the GHHF.

The GHFF operates in Andhra Pradesh via its sister organisation Hindu Devalaya Parirakshana Samiti, which is based in Hyderabad. In December 2020, GHHF claimed the conversion of 200 Christians to Hinduism. Earlier this year, the group claimed to convert another 57 Christians.

In 2014, GHHF wrote a letter to India’s education ministry pushing for the Indian curriculum to include teaching children about Nathuram Godse in a positive light.

GHHF falsely accuses Muslims of “massacring 80 million Hindus”. It also advocates for eliminating minority status for Muslims and Christians in India.