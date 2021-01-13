US House begins voting on 25th Amendment resolution calling for Trump’s removal

Washington: The US House of Representatives is now voting on a resolution calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment in wake of the riots that broke out at the US Capitol last week.

It comes as Democrats in the lower chamber are gearing up to vote to impeach Trump on Wednesday with the support of some Republican lawmakers, according to CNN.

This comes after Pence, on Monday, in a letter to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said that he would reject the call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump.

Trump’s loyalists the US Capitol building

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump’s loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election.

The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.