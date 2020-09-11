US-India resolve to take concerted action against Pak-backed terror groups

New Delhi/Washington, Sep 11 : The US and India have resolved to take concerted action against pan-Islamist terror groups Al Qaeda and Islamic State (IS0 and also the Kashmir-centric Pakistan sponsored outfits, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HuM).

In a joint statement on Thursday, the US-India counter-terrorism joint working group and designations dialogue, both sides denounced use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

While discussing the threats posed by the UN-sanctioned terrorist entities, the two sides emphasized the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including the Al Qaeda, IS, LeT, JeM, and HuM.

The statement followed the 17th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and the third session of the US-India Designations Dialogue held virtually on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mahaveer Singhvi, joint secretary for counter terrorism in the Ministry of External Affairs, and Ambassador Nathan A. Sales at the US State Department coordinator for counterterrorism, led the respective inter-Agency/inter-Departmental delegations in a far-reaching conversation on counter-terrorism cooperation.

Both sides resolved to continue close coordination on counter-terrorism, an important element of the comprehensive global strategic partnership that exists between the two countries.

They also shared information about their priorities and procedures for pursuing sanctions and designations against terrorist groups and individuals, particularly in light of recent legislative changes in India.

Both the countries underlined the urgent need for Pakistan to take immediate, sustained, and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.

The US reiterated its support for the people and government of India in the fight against terrorism.

The two sides committed to strengthen cooperation on information sharing and other steps to disrupt the ability of international terrorists to travel, consistent with the important provisions and obligations outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2396.

Participants also highlighted their efforts to address some of the world’s most pressing counter terrorism challenges, including countering the financing and operations of terrorist organizations, countering radicalization and terrorist use of the internet, cross-border movement of terrorists and prosecuting, rehabilitating, and reintegrating returning terrorist fighters and family members.

The two sides discussed mutual legal and extradition assistance, bilateral law enforcement training and cooperation.

Source: IANS

