US: Indian blogger hires woman to slap him for using Facebook

A San Fransisco blogger has appointed someone to slap him in the face every time he swerved to Facebook.

Maneesh Sethi who runs a blog named Hack The System believes that he needs to be more capitalistically productive and less active on social media. Sethi hired someone off Craiglist, advertising company, to slap him each time he steered away from work.

Sethi took this step to increase productivity since he spent approximately six hours of his time every day on Facebook and Reddit.

He hired Kara who was one among the only 20 people who responded to his listing on the advertising company’s website. “Wanted: one hard worker willing to slap me in the face any time I get off task” read the ad.

Sethi was reportedly unhappy with the amount of time he was investing in shallow pursuits, especially since he is self-employed and works primarily “unsupervised.”

In conversation with the Huffington post, Sethi said that with the help of a time management app, he found that he was spending close to 30 hours a week on non-work-related sites that accounted for 38 per cent of his workweek.

“It was very depressing,” he told The Huffington Post.

Sethi who suffers from ADHD said that he found that his productivity increased to 98 per cent after he hired Kara for the task who did occasionally hit him as and when he went off his work track.