US issues advisory on travel to India, China amid COVID-19

Washington: The United States has issued a fresh travel advisory for its citizens visiting foreign countries, including India and China, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Level-4 category

India has been placed under Level-4 category (Do not travel) — the highest in the advisory — while China, the epicentre of COVID-19, is also designated in the same category in view of the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Travellers to India may experience border closures, airport closures, travel prohibitions, stay at home orders, business closures and other emergency conditions within India due to COVID-19,” the State Department said in its advisory.

“With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with Levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions), in order to give travellers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions,” it stated.

Unpredictable nature of pandemic

“This will also provide US citizens with more detailed information about the current status in each country. We continue to recommend US citizens exercise caution when travelling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, US citizens have been blocked to enter the European Union and the UK requires travellers from the US to quarantine upon entry to the UK, according to CNN.

Source: ANI