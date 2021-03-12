US job openings, hirings little changed in Jan

Washington, March 12 : The US Department of Labour announced that the number of job openings and hirings across the country were only a little changed in January.

On the last business day of December 2020, the number and rate of job openings were little changed at 6.9 million and 4.6 per cent, respectively, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying in a statement on Thursday.

Over the year, the number of job openings (not seasonally adjusted) was little changed in January, it said.

Job openings decreased in a number of industries over the year with the largest decreases in accommodation and food services; state and local government, excluding education; and arts, entertainment, and recreation.

In January, the number and rate of hires were little changed at 5.3 million and 3.7 per cent, respectively, according to the Department.

The number of hirings in January decreased over the year.

They decreased in accommodation and food services; professional and business services; and health care and social assistance.

Over the month, the number of total separations decreased to 5.3 million and the total separations rate was little changed at 3.7 per cent.

Within separations, the quits rate was little changed at 2.3 per cent and the layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 1.2 per cent.

Over the 12 months ending in January, hirings totalled 72.4 million and separations totalled 81.2 million, yielding a net employment loss of 8.8 million.

These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.