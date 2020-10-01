US lawmakers introduce resolution to honour Mahatma Gandhi

Washington: A bipartisan group of six lawmakers on Thursday introduced a resolution in the US House of Representatives honoring the life and enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his 151st birth anniversary.

Gandhi’s legacy has had a lasting impact on spreading peace and promoting nonviolent protest as the best and most effective method to remedy unjust social and political conditions across India and the entire world, the House resolution said.

Introduced by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, along with the two co-chairs of the Congressional India Caucus, Brad Sherman and George Holding, the resolution said Gandhi devoted his life to protecting religious freedom, encouraging respect and understanding of the full panoply of religious beliefs, uplifting the poor and downtrodden, and finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict through nonviolent resistance and dialogue.

As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth on October 2, I am proud to honor Mahatma Gandhi’s incredible life and enduring legacy through this bipartisan resolution, Krishnamoorthi said on the House floor on Thursday.

Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, and Ro Khanna are the three other co-sponsors to the House resolution.

Despite facing tremendous hardship and injustice throughout his life, Gandhi never wavered in his fight for freedom, dignity, and equality for all. The example he set continues to inspire thousands of people young and old across the world today, Krishnamoorthi said.

His principle of non-violent protest spawned civil rights movements around the world and continues to inspire similarly non-violent movements to this day. I am proud to play my part in honoring his legacy through this resolution and to encourage the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Nonviolence in his memory, Krishnamoorthi said.

Congressman Brad Sherman said that today, as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, we must also honor his extraordinary life and enduring legacy of non-violence and equality.

As Co-Chair of the Caucus on India and Indian Americans, I was proud to help introduce this bipartisan resolution that commemorates Gandhi’s contributions towards freedom struggles across the world. I commend Rep. Krishnamoorthi’s tremendous efforts and leadership on this resolution which will help enshrine Gandhi’s eternal message: All our activities should be centered in truth. Where there is no truth, there can be no true knowledge, Sherman said.

Congressman George Holding said that as co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, “I believe it’s important, now more than ever, that we remember and celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent legacy something that continues to inspire people around the world.

Celebrating the life of Mahatma Gandhi; the resolution encourages the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Non-Violence; supports freedom of religion around the world; encourages individual and community self-improvement and civic education; and recognizes that elections, democracy, and freedom are essential rights for all people.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of as many as 15 US Congressmen, in separate video messages, hailed Gandhi as a messenger of truth and nonviolence, who was a source of inspiration to America’s civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

These video messages will be premiered in a special virtual event organized by the Indian Embassy here on Friday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

As we commemorate the 151st anniversary of Gandhi’s birth, we are reminded of the importance of Gandhi’s belief in the use of nonviolence to advance the causes of equality and social justice, said Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of nonviolence of satyagraha remain so relevant to our contemporary lives. Gandhi taught us that the best fight for justice was a fight waged with the principles of nonviolence said Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna.

Let us all live by those principles of nonviolence, of togetherness, of common humanity, Congressman Ami Bera said.

Congressman Pete Olson said Gandhi was the true visionary for peace.

“He became the leader of India’s nonviolent independence movement to end British rule once and forever, he said.

Congressmen Tom Suozzi, Ted Yoho, and Brian Fitzpatrick in their messages hailed Gandhi’s principles of nonviolence in achieving peace.

