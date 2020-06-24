US: At least one hurt after shooting at Virginia mall

By Qayam Published: June 24, 2020, 9:56 am IST
Gun Shot

Richmond: Police in Virginia say at least one person was hurt in a shooting inside a mall.

Chesterfield County police posted on their Twitter page that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries after the shooting inside Chesterfield Towne Center outside of Richmond on Tuesday.

Police urged residents to avoid the area and for anyone with information to call.

News sources report shots were fired in the vicinity of the centre’s food court. It wasn’t known how many people were involved.

Video coverage showed police officers guarding at least on entrance to the mall to prevent patrons from entering.

The mall has more than 130 shops, services and restaurants with four anchor stores.

Source: AP
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close