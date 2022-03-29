US: Minneapolis city legalises Azaan on speaker

Minneapolis: The Muslim call to prayer, known as Azaan has now been legalized in one of the major cities in the United States of America (USA).

Minneapolis city in Minnesota state has allowed local Mosques to make Azaan on speakers. The city council approved the bill tabled by council member Jamal Osman. It gave a green signal for Azaan to be made on loudspeaker between 7 AM to 10 PM, stating that the volume restrictions must be adhered to.

Welcoming the decision of the council, Osman said that it is the right step toward religious equality.

As per the city council’s decision, mosques are allowed to make Azaan by loudspeaker three times a day, except for morning (Fajar)and night (Isha)prayers. Osman went on to say that Azaan could be made at the same time Church Bells are rung.

Expressing pleasure over the decision the council member said, “a signal of the equality and community we have built here. This is America and we are allowed to share our faith from the rooftops, just like everyone else”, AA quoted.

It is to be noted that Azaan was first legalized in the USA by Hamtramck, Michigan following the local government’s decision in 2004. Later, Dearborn became the first city from the same state to allow the Azaan on speakers. It is one of the cities in the USA to have a majority of Muslims.