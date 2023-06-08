US Mission in India gears up for record number of student visa applications

New Delhi: The US Mission in India held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide on June 7 with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

Ambassador Eric Garcetti and Consuls General throughout India congratulated visa recipients as they prepared to join the Indian students who have chosen to study in the United States.

“I first came to India as a young student, and I’ve seen in my own life how transformative these experiences can be,” said Ambassador Eric Garcetti. “Student exchange is at the heart of US-India relations, and with good reason. A US education provides students a world-class education and access to a global network of knowledge, laying the foundation for a lifetime of understanding. That’s why we are here, to encourage these opportunities for as many Indian students as possible.”

Student Visa Day celebrates the long-standing higher education ties between the United States and India. This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at U.S. academic institutions, representing more than 20 percent of international students currently in the United States.

“Last year, a record-breaking 125,000 Indians were issued student visas, which is more than were issued to any other nationality. In fact, one out of every five student visas was issued in India last year. This year, we will interview more students than ever before.” remarked Brenden Mullarkey, the acting Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India.

The U.S. Mission encourages all students interested in studying in the United States to contact EducationUSA, the free U.S. government-sponsored advising service that offers credible and comprehensive information to help navigate the admission and visa processes. EducationUSA represents accredited U.S. colleges and universities with eight advising centers across India. Students can visit educationusa.state.gov or @educationUSAIndia on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.