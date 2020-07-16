US mulls travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members: Report

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering a sweeping ban on travel from members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their families, a media report said.

The presidential proclamation is still in its draft form and Trump might ultimately reject it, The Hill news website quoted The New York Times report as saying on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

The reported draft ban may also authorize the US to revoke visas of party members and their families who are already in the country, according to the repor.

The order would cite the same statute in the Immigration and Nationality Act the Trump administration used in 2017 as part of a travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries, The New York Times report said.

It further said that the statute gives the President power to temporarily block travel to the US by foreign nationals who are deemed “detrimental to the interest” of the country.

There was no official comment on the development yet.

Source: IANS