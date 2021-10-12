US Naval chief on 5-day visit to India

New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh at South Block before the Guard of Honour of US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday during a Guard of Honour at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and US Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Michael M Gilday during a Guard of Honour at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/ Manvender Vashist)