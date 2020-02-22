US NRI Dandiya asks Pathan to leave Muslims and Hindus in peace

A+ A-

New Delhi: Waris Pathan, former AIMIM legislator from Mumbai, has triggered a storm of hate against Muslims by stating in a recent speech that 15 crore Muslims could beat down 100 crore Hindus.

In this din there are also some saner voices reminding Pathan that it is people like him and some in the majority community who do not wish Indians to live in peace.

One such reaction is from an American NRI Avinash Dandiya.

In a video which he uploaded on social media, Dandiya said “It is because of statements like these (that of Pathan), there is breach of peace between secular Hindus and Muslims.”

He further said, “Politicians like you and Thakur Raja Singh from BJP (who) have been appointed to spread unrest through your speeches and statements.”

Dandiya warned Pathan to stop spreading hate which has opened a floodgate of hateful responses from the other community.

At least “…Help your fellow Muslim brothers who are struggling with employment issues rather than igniting hate in their minds,” he advised the former legislator.

“You are not a Muslim if you spread hate among people. You are a farzi (fake) Muslim just like Raja Singh who is a farzi Hindu” he said fuming over the avoidable controversy.

“As politicians, you have responsibility of explaining youth to stop violence rather than spreading hate among each other. You are making Muslims vulnerable through such statements,” he added.

He further urged Muslims to stop following politicians like Pathan.

Avinash Dandiya is an American social activist and jewellery designer from Dallas. He has started different social initiatives in India which include, “Hand for Uttarakhand Victims” and “Team Clean Jaipur.”

Intern Anhaar Majid