US officially leaves Paris Climate Agreement

Washington, Nov 5 : The US has formally left the Paris Agreement, marking the only nation among nearly 200 signatories that abandoned this global agenda on combating climate change.

US President Donald Trump announced in June 2017 that his country would leave the Paris Agreement.

According to the agreement, its signatories can only formally request to quit the pact three years after it takes force, which falls upon November 4, 2019, and the withdrawal will take effect one year from delivery of the notification, meaning that the US will formally pull out of the pact on November 4 this year, Xinhua reported.

Trump announced the withdrawal soon after he took office, citing concerns about the pact’s threat to the US economy.

The Trump administration also rolled back environmental rules made in the Obama era to prop up the coal industry by allowing it to emit more greenhouse gases into the air.

