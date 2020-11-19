‘US only now chose its first woman VP, while India elected woman PM 50 years ago’

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister and her grandmother the late Indira Gandhi and said while the US has for the first time elected a woman Kamala Harris as Vice President, India had chosen Indira Gandhi to be Prime Minister 50 years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi: “Kamala Harris became US’ first woman Vice-President. On the anniversary of Indira Gandhi, it should be realised that India had chosen a women Prime Minister 50 years ago. Indira Gandhi’s courage and strength will always be an inspiration for women worldwide.”

.@KamalaHarris 2020 में अमेरिका की पहली उप-राष्ट्रपति बनीं। आज इंदिरा जी की जयंती पर हमें एहसास होना चाहिए कि भारत की जनता ने 50 साल पहले ही एक महिला, श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी को अपना प्रधानमंत्री चुना। इंदिरा जी का साहस व सामर्थ्य पूरे विश्व भर में महिलाओं को हमेशा प्रेरित करेगी। pic.twitter.com/nX3WYh2363 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2020

Born on November 19, 1917, to India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman prime minister of the country from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

Source: ANI