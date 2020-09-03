US Open: Top seed Pliskova crashes out, Osaka, Kvitova advance

New York, Sep 3 : Czech top seed Karolina Pliskova crashed out of the US Open in the second round while Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Pliskova’s compatriot Petra Kvitova advanced. The 2016 runner up fell to France’s Caroline Garcia 6-1 7-6 (7-2) in a match that lasted one hour and 33 minutes.

Garcia, ranked 50 on the WTA standings, will next face 28th seed Jennifer Brady, who beat CiCi Bellis 6-1 6-2 in just 51 minutes. Against Pliskova, she produced 30 winners and just 17 unforced errors with the latter cutting a frustrated figure throughout the match and in the media interactions afterwards on Wednesday.

“In the second set I had a set point. That was definitely one ball I could make. I had a second serve on my forehand,” world no.3 Pliskova said.

“Maybe I should just play rally. I tried to go for it. It was a little bit windy on the court. I think she played an amazing set and a half. Of course, I got my chances later in the second set. I didn’t play good, so that’s it.”

Meanwhile, 2018 champion and fourth seed Osaka made light work of Italy’s Camila Giorgi, winning her second round fixture 6-1 6-2. Giorgi made 24 unforced errors during the match. Kvitova managed a hard-fought two-set win over Ukraine’s Kateryna Kozlova with the final score standing 7-6 (7-3) 6-2. German 17th seed beat compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3 7-6 (8-6).

