US orders non-emergency staff to leave Saudi Arabia

Washington: The United States has ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia amid heightened security concerns following attacks on airports and critical infrastructure in the Kingdom.

Tommy Pigott, spokesperson for the US Department of State, clarified that the ordered departure applied only to Saudi Arabia, disputing reports that similar instructions were being prepared for US diplomatic missions across the Gulf.

In a post on X, Pigott said Iranian-backed Houthis had increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure that had caused civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions.

“The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority,” Pigott said, adding that the department would continue taking necessary measures to protect them.

This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only.



Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on… https://t.co/yNrCwDcfIg — Tommy Pigott (@statedeptspox) October 21, 2026

This comes after a diplomatic source told AFP that American staff and their families had been ordered to leave the US embassy in Saudi Arabia. The source also said the families of embassy personnel had been instructed to leave the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain, countries that have faced Iranian attacks during the ongoing Middle East conflict.

US embassy warns of airport and travel disruptions

In a security alert issued on October 21, the US Embassy in Riyadh warned that hostilities could escalate rapidly beyond the immediate area. It urged American citizens to follow alerts issued by Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence through cellular broadcasts.

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The embassy also said US government employees in Saudi Arabia required special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport in the Kingdom following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks on airports.

Operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remained suspended, while King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam were operating with some delays and cancellations, according to the alert.

The embassy advised US citizens to remain alert to potential attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions. Travellers were urged to check their flight status directly with their airlines and the airports before travelling.