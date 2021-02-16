US outraged by rocket attack in Iraq’s Erbil: Blinken

Washington, Feb 16 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States was “outraged” by a rocket attack in Iraq’s Erbil, which caused casualties.

“We are outraged by today’s (Monday night) rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region,” Blinken said in a statement on late Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, the attack killed one civilian contractor and injured several members of the US-led coalition, including one service member and several contractors.

“I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible,” he said.

The regional Ministry of Interior said in a brief statement that several rockets were fired at several areas in Erbil at 9.30 p.m. on Monday, injuring several civilians.

Another statement by the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, also Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces, said that al-Kadhimi ordered a joint investigation with the Kurdish regional authorities into the rocket attack.

There are approximately 2,500 US troops in Iraq to support Iraqi forces in battles against remnants of the Islamic State, mainly for training and advisory purposes.

