US plans to set up India’s second American Hub in AP’s Vizag

Amaravati, Jan 5 : The US has chosen the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to set up India’s second American Hub.

US Consul General, Hyderabad, Joel Reifman met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday and informed him about the American interest.

“He (Reifman) said the US government is interested in setting up an American hub in Visakhapatnam. Ahmedabad is the only other city in the country to have an American hub so far and Vishakapatnam will be the first location in south India,” an official statement said.

Reifman said he was satisfied with the facilities in Vizag.

Welcoming the decision, Reddy has also requested the Consul General to set up an incubation centre in the port city, popularly known as Vizag, on the similar lines of one established in Delhi.

Reifman responded to this request positively.

“The CM assured to provide all facilities required to set up an incubator centre in Vishakapatnam. He welcomed the decision to set up American Hub in Vishakapatnam and asked for US cooperation in developing Vishakapatnam as a smart city,” said the statement.

Reddy also requested Reifman to take initiative to further enhance mutual cooperation between the US and AP.

He also informed Reifman that English has been introduced as the primary language of instruction in government schools, recognising the language’s international standing and importance.

The Chief Minister marketed the southern state as an ideal investment destination with a vast coast.

“There will be great economic development with the construction of ports and the government is laying special attention on manufacturing electronic goods. The consul general should take the initiative to invest in the state and the government will provide full assistance,” observed Reddy.

Reifman lauded the state government’s welfare programmes and called them revolutionary, including the decentralised ward and village secretariat governance system.

He also appreciated the multiple direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes which obviate room for corruption and praised the state for containing the spread of coronavirus.

