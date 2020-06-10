US police kill black man’s dog, 2015 video resurfaces

California: A video resurfaced on the Internet apparently shows Hawthorne police officers fatally shooting the dog of a black man filming a nearby barricade situation.

The undated video posted June 30 on YouTube shows a man driving a car up to the police barricade and then stopping to use his camera to capture images of the scene.

Attorney Michael Gulden said his client Leon Rosby was watching and taking video of the Hawthorne SWAT team when police claimed Rosby was obstructing officers during the barricade.

Rosby, 52, is seen in video footage walking with Max, his two-year-old Rottweiler, near several patrol cars to capture the scene on his phone.

After an exchange with nearby officers, Rosby is heard saying the words, “civil rights violation” before returning the dog to his vehicle.

As officers begin to proceed towards Rosby, he also begins walking towards the officers and is then taken into custody.

While Rosby is handcuffed, Max is seen escaping from the vehicle through an open rear window. Agitated Max approaches the officers while barking.

An officer, Chris Hoffman, reported by losangeles.cbslocal tried to grab Max’s leash but shot the animal when it lunged at him.

Max is seen jumping up and towards the officer, at which point four shots were fired. The dog loses his breath, palpitating with terror, helplessly witnessing his owner hand-cuffed. Both unable to help each other.

Rosby, the owner is seen screaming out of pain watching his dog passing away in pain, right in front of his eyes.

“He wasn’t just a dog,” Rosby said. “He’d lick on my face, lick on my hands.”

A statement from the Hawthorne Police Department said “the dog lunged and made aggressive movements toward the officer(s)…Fearing that the attacking Rottweiler would imminently bite the officer(s), one officer fired his duty weapon several times, striking and killing the dog.”

