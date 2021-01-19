US police officer killed in armed standoff

Washington, Jan 19 : A police officer was shot dead during an armed standoff in the US state of Ohio, authorities said.

The incident took place on Monday evening in Toledo city, Xinhua news agency reported

Officer Brandon Stalker, 24, was shot and died after being taken to hospital, said Toledo Police Department Chief George Kral.

The police believed the suspect vandalised the Rosary Cathedral earlier in the day.

The suspect was also shot during the standoff.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Department was quoted as saying in a statement.

Responding to the incident, state Governor Mike DeWine ordered that all US and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Lucas County and at the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus in honour of the slain police officer.

In a tweet the Governor added that Stalker was “the second Toledo officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year”.

According to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, two other officers have died this past year — Officer Anthony Dia in the line of duty on July 4, 2020, and another unexpectedly last week.

