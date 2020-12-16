US population projected to exceed 332 million by April 2021

SameerPublished: 16th December 2020 7:45 am IST
Washington: The population of the United States is expected to reach 332.5 million by April next year, US Census Bureau said in a statement.

“[T]he US Census Bureau released today an estimate of the population as of April 1, 2020 of 332.6 million,” the statement said on Tuesday. “This number was part of a range of estimates. … These population numbers do not come from the 2020 Census but are the results of Demographic Analysis.”

The Census Bureau explained that the estimate was not an official conclusion given that the official count of the national census conducted earlier this year is still underway.

The analysis were based on birth and death records, data on international migration and Medicare records but did not include any data from the 2020 Census, which relies on collecting responses from households, the statement said.

Source: ANI/Sputnik

