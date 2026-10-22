US Postal Service unveils Diwali-themed postage stamp

Washington: The US Postal Service (USPS) has released a postage stamp commemorating Diwali, featuring an intricate rangoli pattern created by Houston-based artist Sangita Bhutada.

India’s Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra, USPS Senior Vice President Shibani Gambhir and Bhutada unveiled the stamp at a function at the Indian embassy here on Wednesday evening.

The USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made from materials such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals, and believed to bring good luck.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights in style: with the 2026 Diwali stamp, featuring a vibrant rangoli. Diyas light the way as we celebrate light over darkness. Bring a little of that light to your mail by ordering these stamps today https://t.co/GWyb7C2x6n pic.twitter.com/g29WpJJJKt — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) October 21, 2026

Bhutada is a native of India and a longtime resident of the Houston area. He has practised the ancient folk art of rangoli for nearly 30 years.

The stamp was designed by Jennifer Arnold, and William J Gicker was the art director.

Bhutada told PTI that the USPS reached out to her to make the stamp more than a year ago.

“I shared a dozen sketches with the USPS, of which they selected four. The actual work on the rangoli took about 10 days. The only suggestion I received was to use bright colours that would be rendered better on the stamp,” she said.

The original rangoli was eight feet in diameter and used bright colours, including blue, orange, green, and red, as well as white.

This is the second time that the USPS has released a postal stamp on the occasion of Diwali. The first one was released in 2016.

“The USPS has been issuing postage stamps since 1893 to commemorate cultures from around the world. Our stamps allow us to weave together a tapestry that reflects the rich and multifaceted heritage of America,” Gambhir said.

Addressing the gathering, Kwatra thanked Bhutada for keeping the age-old tradition of rangoli alive through her exquisite designs.