25 Feb 2020, Tue Islamic Calender
US President, Melania reach Rashtrapati Bhavan

Posted by Sameer Updated: February 25, 2020, 8:13 pm IST
US President, Melania reach Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump reached Rashtrapati Bhawan for the banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday in their honour.

Trump and the US First Lady were received at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind.

Menu

An elaborate menu that includes multiple vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies has been prepared for the couple.

The US President reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan after addressing a press conference in the evening. Earlier in the day, he had held both, restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Source: ANI
