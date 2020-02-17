US President will be given a grand welcome, says Gujarat CM

A+ A-

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani on Monday said that US President Donald J Trump will be given a grand welcome on his arrival in Ahmedabad from Washington on February 24.

“US President Donald J Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad from Washington on February 24. He will be given a grand welcome. There is a lot of excitement over his arrival here,” said Rupani while speaking to reporters here.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the ‘Howdy Modi’ function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year.

During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement.