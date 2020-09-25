US proposes ‘fixed period of stay’ for int’l students, journos

Washington, Sep 25 : The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a proposed rule to require “a fixed period of stay” for international students, exchange visitors and foreign information media representatives.

In a statement on Thursday, the DHS said that the new rule proposes to remove the duration of status framework that currently allows aliens in “F”, “J” and “I” classifications to remain in the US for as long as they maintain compliance with the terms of admission, reports Xinhua news agency.

Under the rule, “F” or “J” non-immigrants would be admitted into the United States for a period up to the end date of their program, not to exceed four years, unless the DHS determines that the non-immigrant is subject to a shorter period of authorized stay limited to two years, the Department said.

It added that aliens from places associated with high visa overstay rates will be limited to up to a two-year fixed period of stay.

For foreign information media representatives, the DHS suggested a time limit “necessary to complete the planned activities or assignments” not exceeding 240 days, with an opportunity to extend their stay for a maximum of 240 days based on the length of relevant activities.

Other updates in the proposed rule include decreasing an “F” non-immigrant’s period to prepare for departure from 60 to 30 days and collecting routine biometrics from “F” “J” and “I” non-

immigrants seeking an extension of stay.

The proposed change will be published in the Federal Register on Friday for public comments.

