US rapper asks for Turkish show, fans recommend ‘Ertugrul’

LOS ANGELES: Turkish drama TV series are a huge success in many countries around the world.

It continue to grip more and more viewers and even American celebrities are going gaga for Turkish series.

American rapper Cardi B, known for hits like Girls Like You, Taki Taki and I Like It had already revealed her obsession with the Turkish shows.

The singer, after compete watching the the period drama Muhteşem Yüzyıl: Kösem (Kosem Sultan), asked her Turkish followers for new suggestions.

“I had so many nightmares. I guess I couldn’t sleep right watching how Kösem died……”, she tweeted.

She further said, “Now what should I watch next …..Turks?.”

In response, Riyaad Minty, digital director of TRT, which produced the series, suggested the singer to watch Ertugrul series.

“Definitely watch Resurrection: Ertugrul. It’s an epic show. Available on Netflix and YouTube,” he tweeted.

To endorse his suggestion, Minty also urged Ertugrul fans to help Cardi choose the popular Turkish drama.

He said, “#Ertugrul fans – Cardi B is looking for a new Turkish show to watch. Reply to her tweet with your favourite Ertugrul gif and let her know why you love the show! #Eyvallah.”

In response, Twitterati suggested the singer to watch the Turkish drama based on Muslim history.

Turkish TV series conquering the world

With its historical and contemporary dramas, Turkey has really taken over the world.

The “Resurrection: Ertugrul” is highly popular in Muslim-majority countries and has taken Pakistan by a storm, breaking multiple YouTube records.

Set in 13th century Anatolia (modern-day Turkey), Diriliş: Ertuğrul, or Resurrection: Ertuğrul is based on stories of the Muslim Oghuz Turks, fighting Byzantine, invading Mongols and the Crusaders.

Other historical blockbusters include “Magnificent Century”-based on the life of Sultan Suleiman, the 10th Ottoman Sultan and his wife, Ishq-e-Mamnu, popular as Aşk-ı Memnu or Forbidden Love.