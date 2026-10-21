US releases new images of Hardeep Singh Puri, Epstein meeting

The United States Justice Department has released photos of Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri with late American financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The images dates back to 2014, when Puri was part of the International Peace Institute (IPI) delegation.

Hardeep Singh Puri had acknowledged that he had met Epstein only “on a few occasions between 2010-2014 as part of the delegation.”

During the 2026-2027 Union Budget Session, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi charged at Puri, saying the minister and industrialist Anil Ambani’s names have appeared several times in the Epstein Files, released by the United States Department of Justice on January 30.

“You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata… Because they are choking. We can see fear in the eyes of the Prime Minister,” Rahul displayed a printed screenshot of numerous email exchanges between Puri and Epstein in the Lower House.

Puri, in a press conference, clarified only one email was exchanged between them, linking to LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman (copied to Epstein). “We talked about ‘Make in India.’ My interactions with him had nothing to do with charges against him (Jeffrey),” he had said.

Asked why he stopped meeting the convicted sex offender, Puri said, “My association with Jeffrey Epstein was within my capacity as a senior advisor to the International Peace Institute (IPI) in 2013.”

“When you get to know that a guy is what he is, what contact are you going to have with him, plus I have nothing in common with him,” he added.

Hardeep lied – Opposition

Opposition has latched on to the released images saying Puri has constantly lied about his association with Epstein.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have called out Puri’s “lies”, while saying the RSS and right-wing can “never respect or treat women equally”.

Didn’t Hardeep Puri say he had never met Epstein one-on-one?



What kind of people does Modi like and chooses to have around him?



Do you need any more proof – why RSS and the right-wing can never ever respect and treat women as equals?



📸 US Dept of Justice pic.twitter.com/KLWlq9I9C0 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) October 20, 2026

NCP(SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande demanded an explanation from the Union minister and said that the government of India would justify it as “diplomatic necessity”. “These are damning photos. Former Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri must answer as t…

“These are damning photos. Former Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri must answer as to why he was meeting Jeffrey Epstein, even in an Ambassadorial capacity. I am given to understand that the Government of India will try and justify this engagement as “diplomatic necessity.” However, the terms and content of these discussions must now be made public. I am certainly hopeful that Ambassador Puri was not aware of any of the horrors of Epstein Island. I urge him to clarify his stance on the matter”

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan questioned why Puri was retained as a minister despite “lying” multiple times on meeting Epstein.

Is Hardeep Puri discussing whether Epstein could send a women & child delegation to welcome Modi on his coming trip? Is this why he is retained as a minister in the Modi Govt, despite being caught with multiple lies on his meetings with Epstein?