US reports 142,755 new COVID cases

Washington: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 10,400,943, the John Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Thursday.

The New York Times reported 1,431 new coronavirus deaths and 142,755 new cases in the US on Wednesday.

There has been an average of 128,081 cases per day, an increase of 69 per cent from the average two weeks earlier, the Times reported.

However, more than 10,473,900 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 241,600 have died, it added.

