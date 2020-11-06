US reports record-high 1.2 lakh COVID cases in one day

MansoorPublished: 6th November 2020 7:10 pm IST

Washington: The US on Friday reported 121,888 new COVID-19 cases, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University.

According to Sputnik, the latest spike in COVID-19 cases in the US is “a record high” about increase in daily infections in the country.

Presently, the US has 9.6 million cases — the most cases in the world. The US also has the highest fatalities due to the coronavirus in the world with over 234,944 deaths.

Globally, there are 48,801,037 COVID-19 cases and 1,235,335 fatalities from the virus.

Source: ANI

READ:  Global Covid-19 cases nearing 48mn: Johns Hopkins
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 6th November 2020 7:10 pm IST
Back to top button