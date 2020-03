Kanneth Juster, U.S. Ambassador to India and Ratish Nanda, Conservation Architect and Projects Director of Aga Khan Trust for Culture, inaugurated the refurbished tombs of Taramati- Premamati at Qutub Shahi Tombs on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: American ambassador Mr Keane Jester visited Qutub Shahi tombs yesterday and announced a grant of $1.3 lac dollar for the renovation of Qutub Shahi Tombs and also Taramathi and Prema Mathi tombs.

Consul General of US working at Hyderabad, the officials of Aga Khan Foundation were also present on this occasion.

The US Ambassador also visited American Consulate which is under construction at Nanakramguda.