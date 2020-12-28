‘US, Saudi planned my assassination’, claims Hezbollah leader

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has alleged that the United States and Saudi Arabia have planned to assassinate him. He revealed this information during an interview on Sunday.

“Saudi Arabia has instigated my assassination for a long time, and at the very least since the war on Yemen,” Hassan Nasrallah told Al-Mayadeen TV, during an interview.

He said that Hezbollah leaders are targeted not only by Israel but also by America.

“Targeting Hezbollah leaders is a common Israeli, American, Saudi goal,” he added.

He further said that the Americans agreed to the Saudi request to assassinate him and claimed that Israel would implement it on their behalf.

“Our data is that Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman raised the issue of my assassination during his visit to Washington,” he said.

During the interview, Nasrallah explained that this information about assassinations is based on logical analysis and not on the basis of any physical information.

“Saudi Arabia, especially in recent years, does not act with reason but with hatred. America, Israel, and Saudi Arabia are partners in the murder of leaders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis,” he said.

He also said that Israeli media just makes noise but there are no actions behind it.