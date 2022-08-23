US school demands ‘letter from clergy’ to allow students in hijab

In an incident reported from a school in Massachusetts, a student of class 8 was served a notice over an alleged uniform code violation for wearing a hijab.

The incident occurred on August 18, the first day of classes at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (MVRCS). Following the incident, the student returned home crying. In a post which has gone viral, the student’s sister said “she is in a horrible emotional state refusing to go to school tomorrow.”

Also Read Hamas, Islamic Jihad vow resistance to Israeli occupation

Ten years ago the girl’s sister was also put in the detention room until the parents secured a letter from the clergy stating that the religion directes women to dress modestly.

“A number of girls opened up about facing discrimination for wearing hijab,” CAIR-Massachusetts executive director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, was quoted as saying by the Middle East Eye.