US school demands 'letter from Clergy' to allow students in hijab
In an incident reported from a school in Massachusetts, a student of class 8 was served a notice over an alleged uniform code violation for wearing a hijab.

The incident occurred on August 18, the first day of classes at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School (MVRCS). Following the incident, the student returned home crying. In a post which has gone viral, the student’s sister said “she is in a horrible emotional state refusing to go to school tomorrow.”

Ten years ago the girl’s sister was also put in the detention room until the parents secured a letter from the clergy stating that the religion directes women to dress modestly.

“A number of girls opened up about facing discrimination for wearing hijab,” CAIR-Massachusetts executive director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, was quoted as saying by the Middle East Eye.

