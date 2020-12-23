US slaps sanctions against Syrian individuals, entities

Washington, Dec 23 : The US on Tuesday announced more than a dozen of sanctions against Syrian individuals and entities to further pressure the Syrian government.

The Treasury Department added seven individuals, nine business entities, and the Central Bank of Syria to its blacklist. Among them, four are immediate family members of Asma al-Assad, the wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who had been designated earlier this year. The commander of Syria’s Military Intelligence and a senior official of the Syrian Presidency were also targeted, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Treasury said that all property and interests of the property of the designated entities and the individuals in the US have been blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.

In addition, non-US persons that engage in certain transactions with them may be exposed to sanctions.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has said that the US is practicing “economic terrorism” against Syria. President Assad said last month that the sanctions of the US and its allies on Syria are hindering the Syrian government’s efforts to rehabilitate the infrastructure in areas destroyed by the more than nine-year-long war.

