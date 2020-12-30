US State Dept approves sale of 3,000 bombs to Saudi Arabia

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 30th December 2020 6:35 am IST
Saudi Arabia

Washington DC: The US State Department said in a statement that it has approved a possible sale of 3,000 small-diameter bombs to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth of USD 290 million.

“The [State Department’s] Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the statement said on Tuesday.

The State Department said that Saudi Arabia requested to buy GBU-39 SDB I munitions with containers, support equipment and services, spare and repair parts.

The State Department said the proposed sale will help to improve “the security of a friendly country that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East.” (ANI/Sputnik)

READ:  Chirag Paswan a Hanuman who set Ayodhya on fire, says JD-U
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 30th December 2020 6:35 am IST
Back to top button