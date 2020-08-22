US stocks finish higher amid economic data

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 7:16 am IST
US stocks finish higher amid economic data

New York, Aug 22 : US stocks ended higher on Friday as Wall Street digested a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 190.60 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 27,930.33. The S&P 500 was up 11.65 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 3,397.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 46.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 11,311.80, Xinhua reported.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors advanced, with technology closing up 1.21 per cent, leading the gainers. Energy sank 0.63 per cent, the worst-performing group.

READ:  Kamala Harris creates buzz on social media with 'chithi' reference

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher, with seven of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note.

On the data front, Flash U.S. Composite Output Index registered 54.7 in August, up from the July reading of 50.3, London-based global information provider IHS Markit reported on Friday.

US total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, jumped 24.7 per cent from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million in July, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  1,608 more test positive for coronavirus in Kerala
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close