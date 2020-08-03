US stocks open higher as tech sector leads

New York, Aug 3 : US stocks opened higher on Monday, bolstered by solid gains in big tech names.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 133.37 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 26,561.69. The S&P 500 was up 19.41 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 3,290.53, Xinhua reported.

The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 98.54 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 10,843.82.

Apple shares rose more than 4 per cent in morning trading, after soaring over 10 per cent on Friday.

The company reported earnings results late on Thursday that easily topped forecasts.

Shares in Microsoft and Netflix, another two tech giants, also rallied.

Of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors, technology advanced about 2 per cent, outpacing the rest.

Real estate, however, slipped 1.7 per cent, the worst-performing group.

The Wall Street’s major averages posted mixed results in the past week as investors continued to weigh the impact from a resurgence in US coronavirus infections.

For the week ending Friday, the Dow lost 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained 1.7 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively.

