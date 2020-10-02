US stocks plunge over 400 pts after Trump tests Covid-19 positive

Washington, Oct 2 : US stock futures plunged on Friday after President Donald Trump announce that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dow (INDU) futures were last down 439 points, or 1.6 per cent, while S&P 500 (SPX) futures were down 2 per cent and Nasdaq (COMP) futures by 1.8 per cent, CNN reported.

Stock futures were lower earlier as news broke that one of Trump’s closest White House aide, Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

But those losses quickly accelerated after Trump announced his positive results.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.